Once used for plays and dances, this historical theatre was the centrepiece of Chiltern’s social and cultural life. Its museum is rarely open these days (call ahead to view by appointment), but otherwise you can still see its massive grapevine (planted 1867) in the courtyard from the alleyway off Conness St – it's the largest in Australia (and possibly the world), and remarkably still bears fruit.

The building's corner space – formerly a pub – has been converted into the Vine cafe and gift shop.