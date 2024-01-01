Town Hall

Victorian High Country

LoginSave

Beechworth's grand historic town hall dates to 1858, and today is home to the visitor centre.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aboriginal Exhibitions Gallery

    Aboriginal Exhibitions Gallery

    24.83 MILES

    Opened in late 2017, this Indigenous gallery at Rutherglen Estates presents an ongoing and evolving showcase of work by some of Australia's leading…

  • Ned Kelly Vault

    Ned Kelly Vault

    0.04 MILES

    Within the original subtreasury building (c 1858) where gold was stored is this exhibition space dedicated to Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned…

  • Burke Museum

    Burke Museum

    0.05 MILES

    Dating from 1857, when it was the Beechworth Athenaeum, this is one of Australia's oldest museums. It was renamed in 1861 in tribute to the famous…

  • Bonegilla Migrant Experience

    Bonegilla Migrant Experience

    24.91 MILES

    For 24 years from the end of WWII, Bonegilla, 10km east of Wodonga, was Australia’s first migrant reception centre, providing accommodation for some 320…

  • Brown Brothers

    Brown Brothers

    15.89 MILES

    The region’s best-known winery, Brown Brothers vineyard’s first vintage was in 1889 and it has remained in the hands of the same family ever since. As…

  • King River Brewing

    King River Brewing

    29.83 MILES

    On an old tobacco farm just north of Whitfield is this small brewery with its taphouse set inside a tobacco kiln. It has six beers on tap including an IPA…

  • Bridge Road Brewers

    Bridge Road Brewers

    0.16 MILES

    Beechworth’s gem of a microbrewery produces some excellent beer; our favourites are the Chevalier saison and the Bling IPA. All go beautifully with…

  • MAMA

    MAMA

    23.05 MILES

    Following a $10.5 million makeover in 2015, Albury's art gallery is one of the finest NSW galleries outside of Sydney. Regular special exhibitions present…

View more attractions

Nearby Victorian High Country attractions

1. Telegraph Station

0.03 MILES

You can send a telegram (national/international $2/4) to anywhere in the world from the Telegraph Station, the original Morse-code office. There's a…

2. Beechworth Courthouse

0.03 MILES

The Beechworth Courthouse is notable for Ned Kelly’s first court appearance; see the cell where Ned was held in the basement behind the Shire Hall. There…

3. Ned Kelly Vault

0.04 MILES

Within the original subtreasury building (c 1858) where gold was stored is this exhibition space dedicated to Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned…

4. Burke Museum

0.05 MILES

Dating from 1857, when it was the Beechworth Athenaeum, this is one of Australia's oldest museums. It was renamed in 1861 in tribute to the famous…

5. Old Beechworth Gaol

0.13 MILES

In 2016 a consortium of locals banded together to buy the historic 1860 Beechworth prison in order to save it from being developed. Entry to the gaol is…

6. Bridge Road Brewers

0.16 MILES

Beechworth’s gem of a microbrewery produces some excellent beer; our favourites are the Chevalier saison and the Bling IPA. All go beautifully with…

7. Billson's Brewery

0.25 MILES

In late 2018 the 1865-vintage Billson's Brewery was rejuvenated and reopened to incorporate a tasting room for Billson's iconic cordials, lemonades and…

8. Chinese Gardens

0.28 MILES

Down near pretty Lake Sambell you’ll find the pleasant Chinese Gardens, a tribute to the Chinese gold miners. After redevelopment in 2017, it's now a very…