Beechworth's grand historic town hall dates to 1858, and today is home to the visitor centre.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Aboriginal Exhibitions Gallery
24.83 MILES
Opened in late 2017, this Indigenous gallery at Rutherglen Estates presents an ongoing and evolving showcase of work by some of Australia's leading…
0.04 MILES
Within the original subtreasury building (c 1858) where gold was stored is this exhibition space dedicated to Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned…
0.05 MILES
Dating from 1857, when it was the Beechworth Athenaeum, this is one of Australia's oldest museums. It was renamed in 1861 in tribute to the famous…
24.91 MILES
For 24 years from the end of WWII, Bonegilla, 10km east of Wodonga, was Australia’s first migrant reception centre, providing accommodation for some 320…
15.89 MILES
The region’s best-known winery, Brown Brothers vineyard’s first vintage was in 1889 and it has remained in the hands of the same family ever since. As…
29.83 MILES
On an old tobacco farm just north of Whitfield is this small brewery with its taphouse set inside a tobacco kiln. It has six beers on tap including an IPA…
0.16 MILES
Beechworth’s gem of a microbrewery produces some excellent beer; our favourites are the Chevalier saison and the Bling IPA. All go beautifully with…
23.05 MILES
Following a $10.5 million makeover in 2015, Albury's art gallery is one of the finest NSW galleries outside of Sydney. Regular special exhibitions present…
Nearby Victorian High Country attractions
0.03 MILES
You can send a telegram (national/international $2/4) to anywhere in the world from the Telegraph Station, the original Morse-code office. There's a…
0.03 MILES
The Beechworth Courthouse is notable for Ned Kelly’s first court appearance; see the cell where Ned was held in the basement behind the Shire Hall. There…
0.13 MILES
In 2016 a consortium of locals banded together to buy the historic 1860 Beechworth prison in order to save it from being developed. Entry to the gaol is…
0.25 MILES
In late 2018 the 1865-vintage Billson's Brewery was rejuvenated and reopened to incorporate a tasting room for Billson's iconic cordials, lemonades and…
0.28 MILES
Down near pretty Lake Sambell you’ll find the pleasant Chinese Gardens, a tribute to the Chinese gold miners. After redevelopment in 2017, it's now a very…