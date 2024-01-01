What's that smell? Oh, it's coming from those big purple fields! Lyndoch Lavender Farm is a working producer of sweet-smelling stuff – oils, lotions, tea, biscuits, cupcakes, incense, sprays – even pet shampoo! Take a tour (guided or unguided), browse the aromatics in the shop and bite into some in the cafe (items from $6).
Lyndoch Lavender Farm
Barossa Valley
