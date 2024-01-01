Kaiserstuhl Conservation Park

Laced with excellent walks, 390-hectare Kaiserstuhl is en route from Mengler Hill to Angaston. The Stringybark Hike (2km loop) and Wallowa Hike (4.7km one-way) start at the entrance, with fantastic views from atop the Barossa Ranges. Look for elusive Nankeen kestrels and (less elusive) western grey roos.
8.97 MILES
The atmospheric, bluestone Seppletsfleld estate started life in 1851 when Joe Seppelt stuck some vines in the dirt and came up trumps. Now it's one of…
5.34 MILES
Jacob's Creek is probably the biggest international exporter of Australian wine – you'll find their bottles everywhere from London to Toronto. HQ is just…
10.21 MILES
A craft-beer lifeboat adrift in a sea of vines, Greenock Brewers produce a wintry Dark Ale, a citrus-scented Victorville Ale and a crisp, German-style…
8.66 MILES
Don't miss a drive along Seppeltsfield Road, an incongruous avenue of huge palm trees meandering through the vineyards behind Nuri. Beyond Marananga, the…
24.61 MILES
High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof…
5.06 MILES
Yalumba is one of the Barossa's (and Australia's) major players, making big bucks at the budget end of the wine spectrum. But there's nothing 'budget'…
18.07 MILES
Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …
5.2 MILES
Wow, check out the architecture! This monumental stone winery was built in the late 1880s, complete with a 18.5m castellated tower, and sits adjacent to…
3.46 MILES
From Tanunda, take the scenic route to Angaston via Bethany for hazy valley views (just ignore the naff sculptures in the foreground). The road tracks…
3.55 MILES
One of our favourite boutique Barossa wineries (OK, so it is our favourite), this 1850s cellar door sells traditionally made, small-range wines, including…
5 MILES
Watch honest-to-goodness coopers make and repair wine barrels, 4km south of town. Amazing! If you want to roll one home, kegs start at $325.
5.05 MILES
Using only Barossa grapes, reliable St Hallett produces reasonably priced but consistently good whites (try the Poacher’s Blend) and the excellent Old…
5.06 MILES
5.2 MILES
5.34 MILES
5.4 MILES
Inside Tanunda's austere, grey-fronted Soldiers Memorial Hall you'll find an eclectic collection of paintings, crafts and touring exhibitions, plus an…