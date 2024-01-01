Kaiserstuhl Conservation Park

Laced with excellent walks, 390-hectare Kaiserstuhl is en route from Mengler Hill to Angaston. The Stringybark Hike (2km loop) and Wallowa Hike (4.7km one-way) start at the entrance, with fantastic views from atop the Barossa Ranges. Look for elusive Nankeen kestrels and (less elusive) western grey roos.