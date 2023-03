The atmospheric, bluestone Seppletsfleld estate started life in 1851 when Joe Seppelt stuck some vines in the dirt and came up trumps. Now it's one of Australia's most esteemed wine brands, most famous for its 100-year-old Para Tawny. Not into port? Everything else here is similarly rich and luscious, including the food at Fino, one of Australia's top restaurants.

There's a dizzying array of tasting and tour experiences available – check the website and see what suits.