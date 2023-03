Don't miss a drive along Seppeltsfield Road, an incongruous avenue of huge palm trees meandering through the vineyards behind Nuri. Beyond Marananga, the palm rows veer off the roadside and track up a hill to the Seppelt Family Mausoleum − a 1927 Grecian tomb fronted by chunky Doric columns. Great views! Quite a few ex-Seppelts are interred here – be respectful.