A craft-beer lifeboat adrift in a sea of vines, Greenock Brewers produce a wintry Dark Ale, a citrus-scented Victorville Ale and a crisp, German-style Bunawunda Blonde. Grab a six-pack to go or dispense with a few in the brick-paved beer courtyard (BYO sausages if you want to fire-up the BBQ). Retreat to the wood heater inside the brew-shed in winter.

The old abandoned Lauke flour mill across the street is riddled with potential – anyone want to open a backpackers?