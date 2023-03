Yalumba is one of the Barossa's (and Australia's) major players, making big bucks at the budget end of the wine spectrum. But there's nothing 'budget' about the gorgeous 1850s stone estate just south of Angaston. The cellar door offers tastes of the good stuff that doesn't end up in cardboard casks. Check out the old brick chimney – the Leaning Tower of Angaston?