Jacob's Creek is probably the biggest international exporter of Australian wine – you'll find their bottles everywhere from London to Toronto. HQ is just north of Lyndoch, authentically positioned on a little elbow of Jacob's Creek itself. It's a predictably grand set-up (the cellar door is a 'visitor centre') with an array of wine-and-food tours and classes on offer (from $55) and the impressive Mod Oz Our Table restaurant (mains $12 to $16). Make a day of it.