Patterned with vineyards, olive groves and almond plantations running down to the sea, the Fleurieu (floo-ree-oh) is Adelaide's weekend playground. The McLaren Vale wine region is booming, producing gutsy reds (salubrious shiraz) to rival those from the Barossa Valley (actually, we think McLaren Vale wins hands down). Like the Adelaide area, this land is Kaurna country. Further east, the Fleurieu's Encounter Coast is Ngarrindjeri country, with an engaging mix of surf beaches, historic towns and whales cavorting offshore. Forget the weekend playground – there's enough here to keep you entertained for months.