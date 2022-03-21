Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fleurieu Peninsula

Patterned with vineyards, olive groves and almond plantations running down to the sea, the Fleurieu (floo-ree-oh) is Adelaide's weekend playground. The McLaren Vale wine region is booming, producing gutsy reds (salubrious shiraz) to rival those from the Barossa Valley (actually, we think McLaren Vale wins hands down). Like the Adelaide area, this land is Kaurna country. Further east, the Fleurieu's Encounter Coast is Ngarrindjeri country, with an engaging mix of surf beaches, historic towns and whales cavorting offshore. Forget the weekend playground – there's enough here to keep you entertained for months.

Explore Fleurieu Peninsula

  • C

    Coriole

    Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by…

  • A

    Alpha Box & Dice

    One out of the box, this refreshing little gambler wins top billing for interesting blends, funky retro furnishings, quirky labels and laid-back staff. On…

  • O

    Onkaparinga River National Park

    Protecting the curlicued Onkaparinga River and its attendant cliffs, waterholes, remnant bushland and gorgeous gorge, this national park is just 30km…

  • O

    Old Noarlunga

    Nooked into a horseshoe bend of the Onkaparinga River, a few kilometres upstream from Port Noarlunga, Old Noarlunga is a surprising diversion en route to…

  • S

    South Australian Whale Centre

    Victor Harbor is on the migratory path of southern right whales (May to October). The multilevel South Australian Whale Centre has impressive whale…

  • D

    Deep Creek Conservation Park

    Situated near Cape Jervis (which is 107km from Adelaide), Deep Creek Conservation Park has sweeping coastal views, a wicked waterfall, man-size yakkas …

  • W

    Willunga Slate Museum

    At the top end of Willunga's ascending high street is this cluster of old stone buildings, which at various times have housed a police station, a…

  • C

    Confessional

    Putting a forgiving spin on your McLaren Vale winery experience, this rather Provence-looking, two-storey cellar door pours good bottles of local La Curio…

  • B

    Beresford Wines

    Totally upping the architectural ante in the Vale, Beresford's slick tasting pavilion is a black-clad timber and glass beauty. Stylish lighting, lush…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fleurieu Peninsula.

