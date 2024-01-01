Inside the Shire Council building, this tiny gallery hosts rotating exhibitions of mostly modern and contemporary art by local and non-local artists, both emerging and established. Shows are of varying quality and span everything from painting and photography to mixed media. The space is run by volunteers so call ahead as opening times can vary.
Crows Nest Regional Art Gallery
Brisbane & Around
21.66 MILES
Created by Brisbane-raised, internationally renowned street artist Fintan Magee, this surreal depiction of an elephant and treehouse is one of Toowoomba's…
21.63 MILES
This quietly moving mural, depicting a young Indigenous boy, is by Melbourne-based artist Matt Adnate.
Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery
21.76 MILES
Toowoomba's modestly sized art gallery houses an interesting collection of paintings, ceramics and drawings. Its permanent collection includes works by…
0.08 MILES
Crafty monthly local markets with local wares, produce, wines and a BBQ to boot.
4.01 MILES
About 6km east of town, wallaby-dotted Crows Nest National Park harbours a cascading waterfall (rain dependent) and eucalypt forest punctuated by craggy…
11.04 MILES
Situated around 27km southeast of Crows Nest, Ravensbourne National Park is worth the drive for its soothing walking tracks, not to mention the…
6. Queens Park and Botanic Gardens
21.17 MILES
Toowoomba's showpiece swathe of green – technically two parks in one – is a blaze of colour in the spring and autumn. Graced with parterre gardens, neat…
