Crows Nest Regional Art Gallery

Inside the Shire Council building, this tiny gallery hosts rotating exhibitions of mostly modern and contemporary art by local and non-local artists, both emerging and established. Shows are of varying quality and span everything from painting and photography to mixed media. The space is run by volunteers so call ahead as opening times can vary.

