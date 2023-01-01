Crows Nest Museum & Historical Village

Like a rustic Tardis, this labour of love catapults visitors back to hardier rural times. Its 20-plus buildings – packed with memorabilia – include a classroom, photography studio, wireless and an atmospheric late-19th-century abode known as 'Carbethon House'. Crows Nest was the birthplace of real-estate agent Ray White and the site includes the humble tin shed that originally housed what would become one of Australia’s most successful real-estate businesses. Volunteers are knowledgeable and armed with anecdotes.