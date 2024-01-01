Queens Park and Botanic Gardens

Toowoomba's showpiece swathe of green – technically two parks in one – is a blaze of colour in the spring and autumn. Graced with parterre gardens, neat English flower beds, palms and conifers, it's a perfect spot for a picnic or a lazy read-and-snooze. Facilities include public BBQs and play equipment for energetic little ones.
0.14 MILES
This engaging museum houses Australia's finest collection of horse-drawn vehicles, including beautiful 19th-century Cobb & Co Royal Mail coaches and an…
0.72 MILES
Created by Brisbane-raised, internationally renowned street artist Fintan Magee, this surreal depiction of an elephant and treehouse is one of Toowoomba's…
0.61 MILES
This quietly moving mural, depicting a young Indigenous boy, is by Melbourne-based artist Matt Adnate.
0.48 MILES
Inspired by David Bowie, this triple portrait is the work of Adelaide-based artist Lisa King.
20.06 MILES
Situated around 27km southeast of Crows Nest, Ravensbourne National Park is worth the drive for its soothing walking tracks, not to mention the…
Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery
0.79 MILES
Toowoomba's modestly sized art gallery houses an interesting collection of paintings, ceramics and drawings. Its permanent collection includes works by…
Crows Nest Museum & Historical Village
21.29 MILES
Like a rustic Tardis, this labour of love catapults visitors back to hardier rural times. Its 20-plus buildings – packed with memorabilia – include a…
0.39 MILES
Run by young local artists Grace Dewar and Ian McCallum, street-smart First Coat Studios wears a number of caps – dual gallery space, co-working artists…
