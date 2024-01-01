Queens Park and Botanic Gardens

Brisbane & Around

Toowoomba's showpiece swathe of green – technically two parks in one – is a blaze of colour in the spring and autumn. Graced with parterre gardens, neat English flower beds, palms and conifers, it's a perfect spot for a picnic or a lazy read-and-snooze. Facilities include public BBQs and play equipment for energetic little ones.

