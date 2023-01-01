Cobb & Co Museum

This engaging museum houses Australia's finest collection of horse-drawn vehicles, including beautiful 19th-century Cobb & Co Royal Mail coaches and an omnibus used in Brisbane until 1924. Hands-on displays depict town life and outback travel during the horse-powered days, and the museum also houses a blacksmith forge and an interesting Indigenous section, with shields, axe heads and boomerangs, plus animated films relating Dreaming stories. Look for the spinning windmills out the front.