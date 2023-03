Run by young local artists Grace Dewar and Ian McCallum, street-smart First Coat Studios wears a number of caps – dual gallery space, co-working artists studio, creative agency and events venue. Fresh, monthly changing art exhibitions showcase mostly local and regional artists, and the centre also runs occasional art workshops (see the website).

While there's no need to book a visit to the exhibitions, those wanting to explore the artist studios should email or call ahead to make an appointment.