Riding high on the rim of the Great Dividing Range and strung along the eastern edge of town are Toowoomba’s Escarpment Parks, the pick of which is Picnic Point. You'll find walking trails, plenty of picnic spots, a playground for kids, as well as a cafe-restaurant (mains $14 to $38, 8.30am to 5pm, to 9pm Friday and Saturday). That said, what everyone really comes for are the eye-popping views over the Lockyer Valley.