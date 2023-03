About 6km east of town, wallaby-dotted Crows Nest National Park harbours a cascading waterfall (rain dependent) and eucalypt forest punctuated by craggy granite outcrops and sheer 100m cliffs. Hit the park's scenic walking tracks (ranging from 2km to 4.5km), cool down in the swimming holes, or sleep under the stars at the small bush camping ground (per person $6.55; book in advance online). BBQs, picnic tables and toilets available on site.