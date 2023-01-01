Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery

Toowoomba's modestly sized art gallery houses an interesting collection of paintings, ceramics and drawings. Its permanent collection includes works by Australian greats such as Tom Roberts, Arthur Streeton and Rupert Bunny, as well as European decorative arts from the 17th to 19th centuries. Call ahead to view the gallery's notable library (11am to 3pm Tuesday to Thursday and 1pm to 4pm Sunday), a treat of rare books, maps and travel journals, including letters written by early European explorers to Australia such as Ludwig Leichhardt.

The gallery also hosts regular touring exhibitions.