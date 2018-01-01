Just south of Sydney, the Southern Highlands offer the chance for a wonderful weekend getaway, best enjoyed with someone special. Beyond, the 900km-long Hume Hwy is the fastest way to travel between Sydney and Melbourne, but the road is dull and it's notoriously easy to get a speeding fine.

Read More

It's worth taking your time and exploring the inland towns of Goulburn, Yass and Gundagai, which are enshrined in Australian folklore and have contributed much to the national identity. Most have a claim to some kind of fame, be it bushrangers, drought, rich grazing land or old money, and they're all but a short detour from the highway.

Northwest of the highway, the land flattens out, becoming incrementally redder and drier. The Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers defining the Riverina district offer respite in a harsh landscape, with irrigation harnessed for agriculture, and a growing food-tourism scene around Griffith.

Read Less