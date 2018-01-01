Blue Mountains Eco-Friendly Adventure and Hike Tour

After pick-up from one of the departure points, get ready for a day of adventure as you travel by mini bus to the Blue Mountains. Once on the outskirts of Sydney you will get a chance to see wild kangaroos roaming freely in the Australian bush! Then get ready for one of the best hikes in the Blue Mountains in Wentworth Falls where you hike for 2.5-3 hrs to see spectacular waterfalls, take in amazing views of the Jamison Valley, see the dramatic cliffs and scenery and spot native wildlife and birds. Hear the interesting and fun facts about the area from your passionate Aussie guide, who will collect rubbish on the hike and recycle to help keep our National Park clean. (The hike back up includes a section of vertical stairs and steep steps so we ask everyone to have at least a medium level of fitness, but it's definitely worth the effort!) We support the local community in the Blue Mountains and after the hike visit a village town called Leura where you can relax for lunch at one of the restaurants or cafe's. They offer everything from a kangaroo burger, to fish and chips, vegetarian meal options or you can bring your own picnic lunch to enjoy at the nearby park. Your choice! See the famous Three Sisters rock formation away from the crowds and hear the dreamtime stories from your guide. Keep your camera handy for a quick stop at one of the coolest street art walks in Katoomba where you can see the local artists murals and graffiti. Saving the best for last is our final lookout where you can sit on the edge of the world and take in the ultimate views of the Blue Mountains! After a jam packed day of fun and adventure, jump back in the bus to relax and listen to some great tunes for the bus ride back to Sydney. We are proud to be an Australian Eco-certified tour operator.