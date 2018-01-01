Welcome to Katoomba
Katoomba activities
Blue Mountains Wildlife Day Tour from Sydney
Your tour begins with pickup from selected Sydney hotels, then takes you on a scenic drive over the stunning Sydney Harbour Bridge, through western Sydney to the World Heritage-listed beauty of the Blue Mountains.Follow the winding Cliff Drive on your journey into the Blue Mountains National Park, where your first stop is Scenic World, where you can ride the world’s steepest railways or take the gondola for aerial views of the valley below (if option selected).Visit a lookout, overlooking the rocky outcrops and eucalypt forests of the Megalong Valley, you will be able to see right across the valley to the Three Sisters rock formation at Katoomba. While taking in the views, enjoy a commentary on the Aboriginal legends behind these famous rocky pinnacles.Travel to the quaint mountain township of Leura, home to cafes, restaurants and the Candy Store with sweets from Australia and around the world. Enjoy lunch in Leura (own expense or included if you choose the lunch option) and browse the town's antique stores and boutiques.In the afternoon, hand-feed kangaroos and wallabies and enjoy a close-up encounter with koalas at Featherdale Wildlife Park, one of Australia's largest private collections of native animals and birds. Don’t forget your camera to photograph the varied wildlife in a natural bush setting. Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list.
Small-Group Blue Mountains from Sydney with River Cruise
Leave the city behind and head for the hills! On this small-group day trip to the Blue Mountains from Sydney, start the day with a visit to Featherdale Wildlife Park, where you will get up close to some of Australia’s cutest and furriest creatures. You can hand-feed the kangaroos and emus, and have a photo taken with a koala! Next, continue to the Blue Mountains and explore this UNESCO World Heritage-listed park. At Echo Point, hear the legend of how the Three Sisters rock formation got its name and take in the spectacular views over Jamison Valley. Take a guided bush walk to Wentworth Falls and visit Scenic World, where you can ride one of the world’s steepest railways or take the gondola for aerial views of the valley below (at own expense). Pack a picnic lunch or choose to eat at one of the many cafés (at own expense) in the quaint mountain village of Katoomba before traveling to Olympic Park, home to the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Finish your day with a leisurely cruise down the Parramatta River. Pass waterside suburbs and travel under the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, where your tour will conclude at Circular Quay.
Blue Mountains Tour from Sydney Including Scenic World
After meeting your guide at your centrally located CBD hotel, travel approximately 45-minutes towards Featherdale Wildlife Park, one of Sydney's favorite native wildlife sanctuaries home to iconic Australian animals such as kangaroos, koala's, and a range of stunning native bird-life. Here you'll have the opportunity to take a selfie with a koala, get up close for a face-to-face encounter as you hand-feed and pose for the camera with the animals.Next, make your way to Echo Point Katoomba, the perfect vantage point for the iconic Three Sisters; a stunning natural rock formation named after an Aboriginal legend which describes a tale of three sisters turned to stone. Here, let your guide take you back in time as you explore the legends of the local Indigenous people and discover the history surrounding the rock formation. You'll also have time for the perfect photo opportunity as you look-out across the Jamison Valley and view the unique blue haze that covers the skyline.Up next is Scenic World, one of the Blue Mountains most frequently visited attractions. For the nature lovers, soak up the fresh air and see the world heritage listed rainforest canopy as you make your way through the lush greenery along the boardwalks. If you're up for a little more adventure, scenic world is home to the worlds steepest incline railway as well as an incredible scenic cable-way ride. The cable-way is a fully enclosed glass floor cabin providing unique views over the valley out to the Three Sisters, Orphan Rock, Mt Solitary and the stunning Katoomba Falls. You'll feel like you're flying as you travel over the breathtaking Katoomba Falls - a sight you won't want to miss. If the glass floor isn't for you, there is solid flooring with seating available around the outskirts of the cabin.End your day on a high as you bypass the peak hour traffic with a relaxing cruise down the Parramatta River back to either Darling Harbour or Circular Quay. See some of Sydney's most expensive real estate as you cruise along the river and end with the perfect harbor photo opportunities as you arrive back in the CBD.
Blue Mountains Hop-on Hop-off 3-Day Tour Pass with Upgrades
Departing from Katoomba Railway Station, ride the hop-on hop-off bus as it tours the beautiful Blue Mountains. Step on and off whenever you please at 29 convenient stops in the central Leura and Katoomba area, with buses running every 30 minutes throughout the day.Plan your day as you like, visiting the region’s waterfalls, art galleries, gardens and towns with their boutiques, cafes and restaurants. The bus stops at all the main attractions, including the scenic lookouts at Three Sisters and Echo Point.See more while you're in the Blue Mountains by adding the Lyrebird Pass, with entry to Scenic World or the Cockatoo Pass and include entry to the Waradah Aboriginal Centre.At Scenic World, enjoy unlimited rides on your one-day visit. Float above the cliff tops and rainforest canopy on the Skyway, with a glass floor for adrenalin-charged 360-degree views of Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters and the Jamison Valley. Ride the steepest cable car in the Southern Hemisphere on the Scenic Cableway across the Jamison Valley, then follow a path through ancient rainforest on the Walkway. The route takes you through forest dating back to the Jurassic era, past relics of the area's coal-mining past and into the tranquility of the rainforest. Complete your visit to Scenic World with a ride on the world’s steepest scenic railway, tracing the cliffs’ sheer drop to the Jamison Valley floor.Upgrade to the Cockatoo Pass to also include entertainment and a cultural experience at the Waradah Aboriginal Centre, where interpretive performances are held throughout the day. Watch five traditional Aboriginal songs and dances at a traditional coroboree, with dancers dressed in traditional paint and costume.Hear the ancient music of the didgeridoo in an interactive show revealing the history of this unique instrument, and gain unique insights into the Blue Mountains’ ancient Aboriginal culture. Browse the gallery of artworks by Aboriginal artists from around Australia and the centre’s interesting selection of souvenirs.
Blue Mountains Eco-Friendly Adventure and Hike Tour
After pick-up from one of the departure points, get ready for a day of adventure as you travel by mini bus to the Blue Mountains. Once on the outskirts of Sydney you will get a chance to see wild kangaroos roaming freely in the Australian bush! Then get ready for one of the best hikes in the Blue Mountains in Wentworth Falls where you hike for 2.5-3 hrs to see spectacular waterfalls, take in amazing views of the Jamison Valley, see the dramatic cliffs and scenery and spot native wildlife and birds. Hear the interesting and fun facts about the area from your passionate Aussie guide, who will collect rubbish on the hike and recycle to help keep our National Park clean. (The hike back up includes a section of vertical stairs and steep steps so we ask everyone to have at least a medium level of fitness, but it's definitely worth the effort!) We support the local community in the Blue Mountains and after the hike visit a village town called Leura where you can relax for lunch at one of the restaurants or cafe's. They offer everything from a kangaroo burger, to fish and chips, vegetarian meal options or you can bring your own picnic lunch to enjoy at the nearby park. Your choice! See the famous Three Sisters rock formation away from the crowds and hear the dreamtime stories from your guide. Keep your camera handy for a quick stop at one of the coolest street art walks in Katoomba where you can see the local artists murals and graffiti. Saving the best for last is our final lookout where you can sit on the edge of the world and take in the ultimate views of the Blue Mountains! After a jam packed day of fun and adventure, jump back in the bus to relax and listen to some great tunes for the bus ride back to Sydney. We are proud to be an Australian Eco-certified tour operator.
Blue Mountains Helicopter Tour from Sydney with Scenic World
Enjoy a day of luxury on this scenic helicopter flight over Australia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains. On arrival at the Sydney Airport helipad, you'll receive a safety briefing and have plenty of time to take photos before boarding your flight. Take off on a scenic 45-minute flight high above the city and see two of Sydney’s iconic landmarks from the air -- the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge -- before heading west over Olympic Park, the site of the 2000 Olympic Games. Enjoy commentary provided by your pilot as you head toward the Warragamba Dam and into the Jamison Valley while admiring spectacular aerial views of the Blue Mountains and the famed Three Sisters rock formation.Land at Scenic World, a park-like setting in the Blue Mountains near the village of Katoomba that offers amazing nature experiences. Relax as you enjoy a a la carte lunch overlooking the mountains. Then, hop on board the Scenic Railway, one of the steepest incline railways in the world, as you descend to the ancient rainforest floor. Or, take the Scenic Cableway, one of the steepest aerial cable cars in the Southern Hemisphere, across the Jamison Valley. Once at the bottom, follow the signs through the rainforest and take a walk along the boardwalks of the Scenic Walkway. Stroll through the lush rainforest and keep an eye out for native birds and other animals as you take in the gorgeous scenery.Board the cableway or railway and head back up to the top, where the helipad at Scenic World is located, and board the helicopter for your return flight to Sydney.