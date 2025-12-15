Morocco presents a wide range of attractions, from winding medinas and calming beaches to thriving souqs. We are here to get you up to speed on the country's cultural heritage before you depart.

From the best books and films set in Morocco to musical beats to plug in your ears, plus handy packing and vocabulary lists and etiquette tips, our expert recommendations will help you get to know Morocco before you arrive.

What to read before going to Morocco

Conditional Citizens (Laila Lalami; 2020) A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Lalami examines her journey from Moroccan immigrant to US citizen and her rights, liberties and protections.

Dreams of Trespass: Tales of a Harem Girlhood (Fatima Mernissi; 1994) The novel is set in a harem in Fez in the 1940s.

The Assembly of the Dead (Saeida Rouass; 2017) Based on the true story, the mystery follows a serial killer in Marrakesh in the early 1900s.

The Country of Others (Leila Slimani; 2020) and Watch Us Dance (2023) The first two books of a trilogy depict Moroccan life, inspired by the Prix Goncourt–winning author's family story.

A scene from "Casablance Beats" (2021). Kino Lorber

What to watch before going to Morocco

A Short History of the Moors (Ian Cross; 2015) This documentary covers the history and architectural legacy of the Moors.

Casablanca Beats (Nabil Ayouch; 2021) In this street musical, students learn to express themselves through hip-hop. The soundtrack features catchy tunes.

Fragments from Heaven (Adnane Baraka; 2022) A nomad and a scientist search for meteorites. The desert cinematography is exquisite.

House in the Fields (Tala Hadid; 2017) The film focuses on life in an isolated village in the Atlas for two sisters: one has to leave school to prepare for her wedding, the other wants to pursue a career in law.

The Blue Caftan (Maryam Touzani; 2022) A woman and her secretly gay husband run a caftan shop in Salé Medina. The film won the grand jury prize and golden star at the Marrakech International Film Festival.

What to listen to before going to Morocco

Arabian Heartbreak: Introduction (Manal; 2024) This singer-songwriter of rap and urban pop sang "Light Up the Sky" with three other Arab women at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The music video celebrated the inclusion of female referees officiating a men's World Cup game for the first time in history.

Bent Erif (Cheb Kader and Abdelmoula; 2021) Touches of rock and reggae infiltrate Morocco's beloved rai music, a popular folk type of music.

Roots & Plugged (Hamid El Kasri; 2022) This collection of gnaoua music was released by a Sufi master musician. In June, Essaouira is home to the buzzing Gnaoua & World Music Festival.

Sigham Olinw (Tasuta N'Imal; 2021) Amazigh desert blues ring out from the Anti Atlas.

Layers, headgear and conservative clothing should be in your suitcase for Morocco. xamnesiacx84/Shutterstock

What to pack for Morocco

Weather From desert to beaches, snowy mountains to scorching cities, bear in mind the places in Morocco you're going, the time of year and the fact that you'll gain more respect by dressing conservatively.

Layers Bring an extra layer for spring or autumn evenings. Winter nights in the desert or mountains can be very cold. For most beaches, women will feel more comfortable covering up with a t-shirt.

Rainwear Chefchaouen has rain in April, and Fez often has showers in summer and winter, so a waterproof jacket is advisable.

Footwear Medinas are lined with cobblestones and some are hilly, so supportive shoes are a must. Bring hiking boots for exploring mountain trails.

Headgear A sun hat or cap is essential under the African sun. For mountainous areas and the desert in winter, a warm hat is useful.

Piles of spices at one of Marrakesh's souqs. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Words and phrases to learn before going to Morocco

Assalaamu alaykum A greeting that means "peace be upon you."

Wa alyakum ssalaam The response to Assalaamu alaykum, meaning "and peace be upon you too."

Bssalama/ma'a ssalaam Goodbye.

Hamdullah or hamdullilah Thanks be to God; used as a general sense of acceptance of God’s will or, in a nonreligious sense, an acceptance of the state of reality and gratitude for life.

La bass Everything is fine. As a question, it's like the French "ça va?" or "is everything OK?" You can use it as an answer too, as in "la bass, hamdullah."

Insha'allah God willing; can be understood as "hopefully." If you don't add this, it won't happen. For example, it's no good saying Nshoofek ghedda (I'll see you tomorrow) if you don't add "insha'allah."

'Afak/’afaki/’afakum Please, in the male/female/plural forms.

Eeyeh Yes.

La No.

Shukran Thank you. (Placing your right hand over your heart makes this even more heartfelt.)

La shukran No, thank you; useful for getting rid of would-be guides or overbearing shopkeepers.

Wakha OK.

Shweeya Just a little.

Baraka A blessing you might get from a Sufi saint and what you say when you've had enough to eat.

Sidi/Lalla Mr/ Mrs; a polite way to address a man or woman if you don't know their name. Men called Mohammad are always addressed by a shortened version, "Si Mohammad," a special title, as that was the Prophet's name.

Balak Get out of the way, or watch out; might be shouted out in narrow medina streets as donkeys file past.

Manners in Morocco

Moroccans spend a lot of time on greetings. Be sure to say hello before asking for anything.

Moroccans love to ply you with food, from rich tagines to the country’s national dish, couscous. If you can't eat another morsel, say "baraka."

When getting around Morocco by bus or train, locals will offer to share their food. Buy a little extra so you can do the same.