Lithuania has placed second in the Top Country category in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2025. Its beautiful and historic capital, Vilnius, is the gateway to the country and the perfect city for a long weekend break.

I’ve long been fascinated by the Baltics, but this was my first time visiting Vilnius and it did not disappoint. I was eager to learn about the city’s history and deep dive into the flourishing food scene at some of the city’s recently starred Michelin restaurants.

There’s a lot to get through so let’s dive right in.

When to arrive: Fly to Vilnius International Airport, just 30 minutes outside the city, and take a moment to admire the beautiful architecture of the Arrivals Hall. It’s also possible to arrive by train from Kraków and Warsaw or using intercity buses from Rīga and Tallinn.

How to get from the airport: If you’re staying in the Old Town, take the 3G bus from outside the new departure terminal (€1/US$1.08; every 10 minutes). You can also catch a train from the station directly beside the Arrivals Hall, with trains running roughly twice an hour (€0.80/US$0.84 one way).

Getting around town: Vilnius is compact and walkable, so you’ll spend most of your time on foot. It’s worth downloading the Bolt app for scooters and taxis to reach sights further outside the Old Town.

Where to stay: Stay in the Old Town for the most character and proximity to the must-see sights. Design hotel Artagonist is centrally located on Pilies gatvė and features spacious rooms with original, giant wall murals by Lithuanian artists.

What to pack: Bring smart casual attire to fit in with locals. Pack layers in autumn and winter and prepare for hot weather in summer.

Learn about Lithuanian history at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania on Vilnius' Cathedral Sq. Wojtek Chmielewski/Shutterstock

Day 1

How to spend the day: Head to Cathedral Sq to take in some of the city’s must-visit sights including Vilnius Cathedral and the Cathedral Bell Tower. After exploring the interior and admiring the architecture, linger in the square with your eyes lowered to the ground to find the Stebuklas "Miracle" tile, where tradition calls for you to make a wish while performing a 360-degree clockwise turn. It’s at the spot on Cathedral Sq that marks the end point of a human chain formed by two million people of the Baltic States protesting the Soviet occupation in 1989.

Next move along to the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania, also on Cathedral Sq. Separated into four "Routes", you could easily spend half a day here delving into Lithuanian history, traditions and more, but you can also opt for a reduced price ticket and focus on just one or two routes.

Vilnius' Užupis neighborhood is a self-proclaimed republic, with an open-air art gallery. Shutterstock

Moving further into the Old Town, following Pilies gatvė will take you to the House of Signatories, which provides essential insights into Lithuania’s Declaration of Independence in 1918. Veer off Pilies gatvė to wander along arty Literatų gatvė. The cute, winding street is lined with plaques of all shapes, sizes and materials dedicated to writers with connections to Vilnius and Lithuania.

For lunch, head to Lokys, where the menu includes traditional Lithuanian fare like deliciously pink and refreshing cold beetroot soup and game roasts. Next, walk across the Užupio tiltas bridge to explore the arty self-proclaimed "republic" of Užupis. Stop at the Užupis Art Incubator and check out the open-air gallery along the riverbank, before reading the short-and-sweet Constitution from 2001, engraved in several languages on plaques along Paupio gatvė.

The food at Michelin-starred Nineteen18 showcases contemporary Baltic cuisine. Sandie Kestell/Lonely Planet

Dinner: Book well ahead to snag a table at Michelin-starred Nineteen18. Head chef Andrius Kubilius and his team create tasting menus that showcase contemporary Lithuanian and Baltic cuisine. The exciting local takes on tacos and dumplings are a particular highlight. For the most memorable experience, book a seat at the chef’s table to learn more about the ingredients, ideas and menus from chef Andrius and watch the slick kitchen team in action.

Head up to Gediminas Castle, on foot or by funicular, for views over Vilnius. Jupiter Candy/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning: Grab breakfast to go at Halės Turgus market, which is full of traditional stalls with plenty of things to try.

How to spend the day: Gediminas Castle towers above Cathedral Sq and a quick ride on the funicular or a hike up the steps behind the cathedral will bring you to the top of the hill, where you’ll enjoy a fantastic panorama over Vilnius. Pop into the museum in the tower to check out the medieval treasures.

If you only go inside one church in Vilnius, make it St Peter and Paul Church. The stunning baroque interior is filled with over 2000 stuccoes created by Italian sculptors. Next visit Sapiegos Palace, which reopened in spring 2024 after undergoing extensive renovations. Learn about the Sapieha family, a noble family of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, admire the architecture of the palace, and explore the works of bold contemporary art now on show in the palace rooms. For lunch, try Baleboste for tasty Jewish cuisine that follows traditional recipes.

If you’re interested in a prison experience with a difference, book a tour at Lukiškės Prison. The prison operated from 1904 to 2019, including through the Nazi and Soviet occupations, and guides share chilling stories as tours make their way around the complex. It’s not all dark though. Some parts of the prison have now been transformed into an artistic venue for workshops, creative spaces and events. Scenes from season four of TV series Stranger Things were also filmed here.

Pas Mus in the Old Town serves dishes with a focus on sustainability. Sandie Kestell/Lonely Planet

Dinner: For dinner, head to Pas Mus on Pilies gatvė in the Old Town. The warm glow of candles here creates a cozy atmosphere for you to delve into the delicious tasting menu. Chef Vita Bartininkaitė and her team specialize in local, seasonal and fermented foods, with an emphasis on sustainably prepared dishes. It’s all served on beautiful antique plates. Forget all your preconceived ideas about fermented foods and see them in a whole new light. Aim for a seat at the chef’s table for the most time with chef Vita.

Allow a couple of hours to explore the Museum of Occupation and Freedom Fights, including its chilling basement prison cells. Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning: Get out of the Old Town today, grabbing a coffee and pastry at Taste Map Coffee Roasters in western Vilnius – one of the best coffee spots in town.

How to spend the day: Visit the Museum of Occupation and Freedom Fights to learn about the horrors Lithuania suffered during WWII and the Soviet era. Located in the former headquarters of the KGB, the museum is packed with photographs and objects that tell the story in great detail, so budget for a couple of hours. The basement prison cells are chilling and remain unchanged since the KGB moved out after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Nearby, the Museum of Culture and Identity of Lithuanian Jews, which opened in early 2024, aims to provide visitors with a deep understanding of Lithuanian Jewish history and culture and is also well worth a visit. Other must-visit Jewish sites include the Holocaust Museum and the city’s only surviving Jewish house of worship, the Choral Synagogue.

Dinner: Continue to discover Vilnius’ best fine-dining restaurants with dinner at Ertlio namas, included in Michelin’s Lithuania Guide. The focus here is on modern takes on traditional Lithuanian cuisine. Go for either the four- or six-course tasting menu to get the most of the interesting flavors on offer here, the bread soup with beer being the standout for me.