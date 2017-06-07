Welcome to Lithuania
Lithuania's foremost attraction is its stunning Baltic coastline, especially the unique sliver of white sand known as Curonian Spit. Lonely coastal wetlands lure migrating birds by the tens of thousands while inland, lush forests watch over burnished lakes.
The capital, Vilnius, is a beguiling artists’ enclave, its timeworn courtyards, cobbled streets and baroque churches animated by the vibrant, optimistic culture of today.
Further afield, remnants of Soviet times – a disused nuclear missile site (now a museum to the Cold War) and a Soviet sculpture park – are reminders of a dark recent past, while the Hill of Crosses and Orvydas stone garden stand testament to the land's enduring faith.
Top experiences in Lithuania
Recent articles
Lithuania activities
Trakai Castle and Museum Tour
There are many beautiful lakes in the region. Visit Trakai Castle and Museum of the 15th century (in the middle of Lake Galve). It is the only insular castle throughout Eastern Europe - Island Castle is one of the most visited historical-architectural monuments in Lithuania. The visit is approximately 1 hour and you will have free time for shopping and relax.Trakai is also home to Karaites, a Turkish ethnic group practicing a religion akin to Judaism, who came to Lithuania from the Crimea in the 14th century as warriors for Grand Duke Vytautas. Today the country's smallest ethnic minority counts under 300 members.
Full-Day The Hill of Crosses Tour from Vilnius
Be picked up from your guide at 9am at your centrally located Vilnius hotel. Your first stop will be at the park to remember the partisans of The Great Battle district. The Great Battle district park is an impressive monument for all freedom fighters and presents crosses dedicated for partisans, most important dates of Lithuanian history and famous people, such as Pope John Paul II, US president Ronald Reagan. Find out more about the symbol of the Cross in Lithuanian culture and history. Next you will drive to the Siauliai area. Visit the Hill of Crosses, an excursion about Lithuanian art of cross-making, which like an immaterial heritage, is included into UNESCO world heritage list. The best repository of this art is The Hill of Crosses. Learn about the story of the hill. Lunch will be at a local restaurant so you can taste the traditional Lithuanian food (lunch is at own expense) before heading back to your hotel in Vilnius, where your tour ends at approximately 5:30pm.
Small-Group Sightseeing Tour to Paneriai Memorial Park and Trakai Castle
About 10 km away from Vilnius center on the way to Trakai first stop at Paneriai, also known as Ponar or Ponary site. Paneriai before WWII was the beautiful forest and recreational area for residents of Vilnius and its surroundings. In 1940 and 1941 Red Army soldiers established a military base there. Within days of being captured by the Germans this base became a place of execution. Authentic museums with photographs, orders and other documents; burial pits; burning places and commemorative monuments are represented in the Paneriai memorial park. The tour then continues to Trakai which is famous for its picturesque landscape and the legendary Trakai Castle, which was a cradle of the Lithuanian statehood, an important military and political center, headquarters of the Lithuanian Grand Dukes, and the capital of Lithuania.Enjoy a visit to the the museum inside the castle with a guide, and have a glance at interesting historical items. About an hour will be dedicated to some free time where you can explore on your own and find some souvenirs and/or taste traditional Lithuanian and Karaites dishes (at own expense).After this enchanting experience your driver will take you back to Vilnius and drop you off at a centrally located place close to public transfer from where you can make your way back to your hotel. Feel free to ask for directions.
Vilnius Walking Tour: Old Town, Uzupis and Lithuan
Meet your guide by Vilnius Cathedral and then set off on your walking tour of the city. A fusion of Lithuanian, Jewish, Polish and Russian cultures will become evident as you amble around Vilnius’ UNESCO-listed Old Town, seeing shops selling different cuisines as well as countless Orthodox and Catholic churches. Admire the beautiful Baroque architecture, learn about the city as a thriving medieval town, and then visit St Anne’s Church – a place of worship that Napoleon visited and reportedly wanted to take home!Discover the trendy neighborhood of Uzupis, and soak up the bohemian ambiance that abounds. Favored by artists, musicians and free-spirited souls, Uzupis refers to itself as an independent republic and even has its own president! Admire its gritty street art while learning about the district, and have your camera ready to capture some of the sights that make Uzupis so unique.Finish your tour with a visit to a local brewery, sampling a Lithuanian beer (or soft drink for the kids) and some traditional delicacies. The snacks vary on each tour, but expect tasty treats such as zeppelins (potato dumplings) or slices of fragrant black rye bread.Your tour finishes at the brewery, and your guide will happily give you tips for other places to visit independently, if you wish.
Small-Group Food and History Walking Tour of Vilnius
The Old Town of Vilnius, a UNESCO-protected site, is crammed with cobblestone streets and Gothic and Baroque churches, plus imposing palaces and even a castle. Meet your guide in Old Town and start strolling the narrow, winding streets, learning about the history and culture of Vilnius, as well as how the Soviet era created scars that are still visible in the streets of the city. Vilnius’ Old Town is one of the largest preserved medieval quarters in all of Europe. Learn from your guide how so much of the town remains preserved. And while you’re at it, try some of the very edible fruits of Lithuania’s culinary culture: cured meats and fish, cheese, and bread. The tour includes stops at five cafés, shops or bars. Lithuanian cuisine, influenced by the food of Poland and Germany, is rib-stickingly hearty. Indulge in bigos, a long-simmering hunters stew bobbing with sausages and seasonal veggies. Or sample the cold, bright-pink borscht soup. Wash it down with a locally produced beer or wine or even mead, honey wine. Try gira, Lithuanian kvass, which is made from black bread. Sip some acorn coffee, a caffeine-free drink that has been popular in Lithuania since the Middle Ages. The tour concludes in Old Town, leaving you free to continue to explore this part of town. Go ahead and walk off the feast you’ve just devoured.
Private Jewish Vilnius Tour
The classic Lithuanian Jew (Litvak) is known in folklore for a love of education, no-nonsense straight-talk and certain sardonic wit. Jews were settled in Vilna, as the capital was and still is known in Jewish culture from around the time of its founding in 1323. By the 18th century Vilna had become the world capital of traditional religious (Talmudic) learning, often referred to as the Jerusalem of Lithuania, or Jerusalem of the North. Towering over the many great Jewish figures the city has produced, is Gaon of Vilna. Today a small community of 5,000 or so Litvaks makes bold efforts to maintain its heritage.