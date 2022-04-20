Kaunas

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Tree line at Laisves Aleja

Getty Images/Flickr Open

Overview

A scrappy little sister compared to debonair Vilnius, Kaunas (kow-nas) sprawls out from its dainty Old Town and 14th-century fort. Strategically wedged at the confluence of the Nemunas and Neris Rivers, Kaunas gained a taste for the limelight during a brief spell as Lithuania's capital in the interwar period; the town owes some of its most attractive architecture to this era.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ninth Fort

    Ninth Fort

    Kaunas

    Lithuania's dark 20th-century history is poignantly told here, 7km north of Kaunas. Begin in the sombre, church-like gallery with striking stained glass…

  • Sugihara House

    Sugihara House

    Kaunas

    Kaunas-based Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara (1900–86) saved around 6000 Jewish lives between 1939 and 1940, issuing transit visas to stranded Polish…

  • MK Čiurlionis National Museum of Art

    MK Čiurlionis National Museum of Art

    Kaunas

    One of Lithuania's oldest and grandest galleries, Kaunas' leading art museum (founded 1921) is the place to acquaint yourself with the dreamlike paintings…

  • Museum of Devils

    Museum of Devils

    Kaunas

    This museum is devoted to the Devil, Lucifer, Satan, the fallen angel, the seducer, the cajoler, with over 3000 statuettes, carvings, masks and other…

  • Kiemo Galerija

    Kiemo Galerija

    Kaunas

    Artist Vytenis Jakas moved into this courtyard over a decade ago and turned it into an ever-evolving art project, creating murals and transferring onto…

  • Choral Synagogue

    Choral Synagogue

    Kaunas

    Built in 1871, the only functioning synagogue of those that survived since 1941, and one of the few remnants of Kaunas' once-strong Jewish community, this…

  • Pažaislis Monastery

    Pažaislis Monastery

    Kaunas

    Built by Camaldolese monks in the 17th century, this striking baroque monastery lies 9km east of central Kaunas, on a promontory jutting into the Kauno…

  • House of Perkūnas

    House of Perkūnas

    Kaunas

    With ornate arches and turrets rippling from its brick facade, this late-15th-century mansion is a treasure of Kaunas' late-Gothic architecture. Built by…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Kaunas

Art

Uncovering Lithuania’s little-known Muslim heritage

May 13, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kaunas