This museum is devoted to the Devil, Lucifer, Satan, the fallen angel, the seducer, the cajoler, with over 3000 statuettes, carvings, masks and other images, collected over the years by landscape artist Antanas Žmuidzinavičius (1876–1966). There's a light-hearted exploration of the Horned One in various mythologies, plus a look at celebrations held to drive away darkness and evil, from Walpurgis Night and Shrovetide to Halloween.