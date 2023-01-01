MK Čiurlionis National Museum of Art

One of Lithuania's oldest and grandest galleries, Kaunas' leading art museum (founded 1921) is the place to acquaint yourself with the dreamlike paintings of Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis (1875–1911), one of the country's greatest artists and composers. Elsewhere in the sizeable gallery are contemporary sculpture exhibitions, Lithuanian folk and religious art, 16th- to 20th-century European works and Lithuanian landscapes and portraits from the 1900s to 1940s.