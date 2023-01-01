Kėdainiai Regional Museum

Housed inside a former 18th-century Carmelite monastery, this is a particularly thorough introduction to the history of the region and the town. Displays run the gamut from Stone Age tools and Bronze Age weaponry to centuries-old furniture, ceramics and a multilingual multimedia presentation on Jewish Kėdainiai. One of the highlights here is a room full of elaborately carved wooden crosses – masterpieces of Lithuanian folk art by Vincas Svirskis.