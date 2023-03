Kėdainiai's Jewish community originally settled off this 15th-century market square in the first half of the 17th century. A wooden synagogue, built in 1655, was replaced by the Great Summer Synagogue in the 18th century, now an art school. Next to it is the Small Winter Synagogue, now a multicultural centre that hosts concerts and exhibitions. In front of it is a Holocaust memorial comprising a triangle of stones and an all-seeing eye.