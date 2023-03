When the Nazis took control of Lithuania in July 1941, they forced the Jews of Kėdainiai, Šėta and Žeimiai communities to move into a closed ghetto. On 28 August 1941, the vast majority – 2076 Jews – was brutally murdered here and dumped in the ravine. Today the spot is marked by a metal board, imprinted with the names of the dead, and a small stone memorial, flanked with candles. It's signposted off Rte 144, 15km northwest of town.