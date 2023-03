There's an austerity, symmetry and simplicity to this white-washed concrete cathedral, built over a period of 70 years from 1934 onwards, though its Functionalist style divides opinion. A Nazi paper warehouse, then a radio factory under the Soviets, it was finally consecrated in 2004. Take the stairs (€1.20) or the lift (€2.40) to the upstairs terrace for great views of the city.