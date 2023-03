This branch of the many-tentacled Čiurlionis museum exhibits works by 20th-century Lithuanian artists, including a particularly poignant Lithuania In Exile exhibition by émigré artists. Most explanations are in Lithuanian but the art does the talking: 1920s and '30s watercolours depict bucolic countryside and fishing villages along with treasured artworks like a vivid triptych by 20th-century painter Adomas Galdikas, plus engaging temporary exhibitions.