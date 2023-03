The Soviets turned this blue-domed neo-Byzantine church, which fills the sky so dramatically at the eastern end of Laisvės alėja, into a stained-glass museum. Built for the Russian Orthodox faith in 1893, St Michael's was reopened to Catholic worshippers in 1991.

The church catacombs have been converted into the Kaunas Museum for the Blind – allowing visitors to experience a sightless world.