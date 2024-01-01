Vytautas the Great War Museum

Kaunas

Maintained by the Lithuanian Army, this museum keeps exhibitions on the history of weapons, Lithuanian military history, the period of the Grand Duchy and more. Of particular interest is the wreckage of the Lituanica, in which Steponas Darius and Stanislovas Girėnas died while attempting to fly nonstop from New York to Kaunas, in 1933.

