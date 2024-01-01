Maintained by the Lithuanian Army, this museum keeps exhibitions on the history of weapons, Lithuanian military history, the period of the Grand Duchy and more. Of particular interest is the wreckage of the Lituanica, in which Steponas Darius and Stanislovas Girėnas died while attempting to fly nonstop from New York to Kaunas, in 1933.
Vytautas the Great War Museum
Kaunas
