House of Perkūnas

With ornate arches and turrets rippling from its brick facade, this late-15th-century mansion is a treasure of Kaunas' late-Gothic architecture. Built by merchants of the Hanseatic League, its interior is laid out to evoke the noble lifestyles of yesteryear: chandeliers, dining tables and a library with a small exhibition dedicated to 19th-century Romantic poet Adam Mickiewicz. The magnificent house is named for the thunder god Perkūnas, whose likeness was discovered during renovations in 1818. Add €1 for a guided tour.

Presently managed by the Jesuit Gymnasium, throughout its history the house has also been a drama theatre (Kaunas' first) and it continues to host occasional performances.