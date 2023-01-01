Old Town's tallest tower (53m) rises from Kaunas' Town Hall, an elegant white layer-cake of a building. Built in the mid-16th century, the hall has served as a theatre, a magazine, prison and palace over the years. Nowadays it is mainly used for official events, though it's also a favourite photo-op for visitors stopping by the tourist office inside.

The first two floors also serve as a wedding hall (Saturdays usually see a procession of brides and grooms in their finery) and there's a small town museum in the cellar.