Even travellers unenthused by turn-of-the-20th-century literature will be enchanted by this museum dedicated to Lithuanian luminary Maironis (aka Jonas Mačiulis). The museum is inside a beautifully attired 18th-century mansion, bought and furnished by Maironis in 1909. Highlights include the rococo Red Room (actually baby blue) and the Great Dining Room, gloriously decorated with traditional heraldry rendered in bold graphic art.