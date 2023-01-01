Cathedral Square

Katedros aikštė buzzes with local life. In the 19th century markets and fairs were held here and a moat ran around what is now the square’s perimeter so that ships could sail to the cathedral door. Within the moat were walls and towers, the only remaining part of which is the 57m-tall belfry near the cathedral’s western end.

In front of the entrance to the Royal Palace, at the square’s eastern end, is an equestrian statue of Gediminas, built on an ancient pagan site.

Behind the grand old duke, Bernardinų sodas leads to Three Crosses Hill and Kalnų Park.