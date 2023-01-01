Europos Parkas Sculpture Park

Some 21km north of Vilnius, off the Utena road, is Europos Parkas. Leading contemporary sculptors, including Sol LeWitt and Dennis Oppenheim, show over 100 works in wooded parkland (bring mosquito repellent). These include the largest sculpture in the world made entirely from TV sets (3000 of them); it's also a maze, leading to a fallen statue of Lenin.

To get here, take bus 66 (marked Skirgiskes/Europos Parkas) from the Zalgirio stop on Kalvarijų gatvė (€1, 35 minutes, nine to 12 daily).

The sculpture park was the brainchild of Lithuanian sculptor Gintaras Karosas, inspired by the 'Centre of Europe' tag. Every year international workshops are held here, attracting artists from all over the world.