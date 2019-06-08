Cathedral Bell Tower

Climb the creaky stairs into the free-standing belfry of Vilnius Cathedral, once part of the city's 13th-century defences. Towering 57m high, it's one of the city's oldest brick buildings as well as Vilnius' most recognisable landmark. Bells dating back to the 15th century dangle in the small exhibition space, but the primary reasons to navigate the narrow ladders and stairwells are the priceless views across the city. At 5pm, listen to the bells ring for several minutes.