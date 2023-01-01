Trakai Castle

Stepping across the wooden walkway to Trakai's Gothic castle is like tripping into a fairy tale. The castle is estimated to date from around 1400, when Grand Duke Vytautas needed stronger defences than the peninsula castle afforded. Arranged between its coral-coloured brick towers, the excellent Trakai History Museum conveys the flavour of past eras: chainmail, medieval weapons, 19th-century embroidery and glassware, plus talking knights, projected onto the stone walls.

In summer the courtyard is a magical stage for concerts and plays.

Archery and shooting ranges offer the chance to learn how you'd have fared as a castle defender.

The castle's prominence as a holy site is reflected in its collection of religious art.