The peaceful ruins of the Peninsula Castle, built from 1362 to 1382 by the medieval Duke Kęstutis and destroyed in the 17th century, are around 700m south of the Island Castle. The peninsula itself is dotted with old wooden cottages, many built by the Karaites, and offers great views of the main castle, town and lakes.
Nearby Lithuania attractions
0.12 MILES
This small exhibition space, housed in a former Dominican chapel, displays a range of religious and sacral objects, including altarpieces, crosses,…
2. Karaite Ethnographic Museum
0.22 MILES
Displaying traditional dress, arresting photographs and items from daily life, this small ethnographic museum traces the ancestry of the Karaites, a…
0.24 MILES
This well-maintained wooden prayer house, with its interior dome, is a rare surviving example of Karaite architecture. Arrange a visit at the Karaite…
4. Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
0.28 MILES
Founded around the same time as Trakai Castle, and also by Grand Duke Vytautas, this 15th-century parish church has a richly decorated baroque altar and a…
5. Trakai Historical National Park
0.28 MILES
Lithuania's smallest national park at 82 sq km, this reserve encompasses Trakai's historic monuments, lakes and forests.
0.41 MILES
Stepping across the wooden walkway to Trakai's Gothic castle is like tripping into a fairy tale. The castle is estimated to date from around 1400, when…
7. Orthodox Church of the Nativity
0.46 MILES
A 19th-century Orthodox church partly funded by Tsarina Maria Aleksandrovna.
0.7 MILES
Little is apparent of this ancient defensive mound.