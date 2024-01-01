Peninsula Castle

Lithuania

The peaceful ruins of the Peninsula Castle, built from 1362 to 1382 by the medieval Duke Kęstutis and destroyed in the 17th century, are around 700m south of the Island Castle. The peninsula itself is dotted with old wooden cottages, many built by the Karaites, and offers great views of the main castle, town and lakes.

Nearby Lithuania attractions

1. Sacred Art Exhibition

0.12 MILES

This small exhibition space, housed in a former Dominican chapel, displays a range of religious and sacral objects, including altarpieces, crosses,…

2. Karaite Ethnographic Museum

0.22 MILES

Displaying traditional dress, arresting photographs and items from daily life, this small ethnographic museum traces the ancestry of the Karaites, a…

3. Kenessa

0.24 MILES

This well-maintained wooden prayer house, with its interior dome, is a rare surviving example of Karaite architecture. Arrange a visit at the Karaite…

6. Trakai Castle

0.41 MILES

Stepping across the wooden walkway to Trakai's Gothic castle is like tripping into a fairy tale. The castle is estimated to date from around 1400, when…