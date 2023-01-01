Trakai Historical National Park

Lithuania's smallest national park at 82 sq km, this reserve encompasses Trakai's historic monuments, lakes and forests.

Trakai's Island Castle is its focal point; a 700m walk south are the ruins of the Peninsula Castle. Lakes comprise around 20% of the national park, with island-studded Lake Galvė drawing canoers and kayakers during the sunny months. Birdwatchers, meanwhile, head to the forests covering one-third of the park's land.

The tourist office is the best port of call for information about water sports and other outdoor activities around the park.