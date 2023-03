Founded around the same time as Trakai Castle, and also by Grand Duke Vytautas, this 15th-century parish church has a richly decorated baroque altar and a large collection of ecclesiastical art. Its centrepiece is the Trakai Mother of God, a revered image thought to have been donated by Vytautas himself.

Dozens of miracles have been attributed to the icon, though its significance has been eclipsed by the Gate of Dawn shrine in Vilnius.