Presidential Palace

The Bishops of Vilnius’ Palace in the 16th century, this classical edifice now houses the president and chancellery. It gained its current Russian empire style early in the 19th century, and was used both by Napoleon (during his advance on Moscow) and his Russian adversary, General Mikhail Kutuzov (chasing him back to Paris). See the ceremonial changing of the guard every day at 6pm, and the flag-hoisting ceremony on Sunday at noon. Visits by guided tour (in Lithuanian, plus English in summer) must be booked in advance.