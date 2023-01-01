Sts Johns' Church

The full name is 'Church of St Johns, St John the Baptist and St John the Apostle and Evangelist', but 'Sts Johns' (plural) will do nicely. Founded in 1387, it predates the 16th-century university within which it is situated, although the present late-baroque structure was built following an 18th-century fire. Its freestanding campanile is the tallest structure in Old Town, and contains a Foucault's Pendulum demonstrating the rotation of the earth. Views from the top are splendid.