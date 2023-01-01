Mickiewicz Memorial Apartment & Museum

‘Lithuania, my fatherland…’ is from Poland’s romantic masterpiece Pan Tadeusz. Its Polish author Adam Mickiewicz (1798–1855) – muse to Polish nationalists in the 19th century – grew up near Vilnius and studied at the university (1815–19) before being exiled for anti-Russian activities in 1824. The rooms where he wrote the well-known poem Grażyna (Lithuanian: Gražia; a Polish name for a woman with Lithuanian roots meaning ‘beauty’) are now filled with some of the poet’s letters.