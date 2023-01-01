St Anne's Church

Vilnius

Flamboyant and Gothic St Anne's Church, a vision of undulating lines and red-brick arches, was built in 1500 on the site of a wooden church that burned to the ground. Today it's among Vilnius' most famous buildings; the turreted facade (marrying 33 different kinds of brick) inspires countless photo ops from the grassy plaza opposite. Inside, rib vaults trace graceful lines of brick through a rosy interior. Napoleon was reportedly so charmed that he wanted to relocate the church to Paris.

Dwarfing St Anne's is the Bernadine Church, one of Vilnius' oldest Gothic buildings.

Suggest an Edit