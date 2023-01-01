Užupis Art Incubator

One of two branches of the creative powerhouse of the Užupis Republic, the Galera shows exciting temporary exhibitions by local talent and invites artists from around the world to engage in a dialogue about art. Outside the gallery, the riverbank and the adjacent garden are open-air galleries created by talent from Užupis and further afield. There's a grand piano and stone cairns on the river, a giant rocking horse and stone sculpture along the path, and other installations.