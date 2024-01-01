Bernardinų sodas

Nestled in a crook of the Vilnia River, between Gediminas Hill and the Bernadine Church, these delightful gardens are perhaps Vilnius' prime spot to promenade on a warm afternoon. Formerly known as Sereikiškės Park, it's a harmonious blend of sloping riverbanks, ordered paths and a profusion of trees and flowerbeds.
