Shrine of Divine Mercy

Vilnius

Built in the Gothic style in the 15th century, then rebuilt after a fire in the 18th, this single-nave church contains an image of the vision in which Jesus appeared to St Faustina Kowalska. Originally dedicated to the Holy Trinity, it was reconsecrated and devoted to the Divine Mercy in 2004, having been abandoned during Soviet times.

